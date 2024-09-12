Just 'Trolling': Teen's excuse for allegedly threatening Dundalk High

DUNDALK, Md. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection to a school threat on Thursday.

Charging documents say police arrived to the school and were shown a post on Instagram that said: "Rey to Sh**t up Dundalk High."

An administrator identified the student on the post as Montaz Napier-Wright. The administrator said he was a former student, but had attended a program review meeting to be enrolled in a different school.

Around 10:05 a.m., the school was placed on lockout status. Meaning, no one is allowed in or out of the building.

The lockout affected not just Dundalk High School, but Sollers Point Technical High School as well.

Total enrollment in both schools is around 2,781people.

Police responded to Napier-Wright's listed address and he is the one that answered the door. Charging documents say, he initially denied posting the threat on his Instagram account.

He told police several of his friends have access to his account, so they must have been the ones to post it.

Napier-Wright eventually admitted to posting the threat and when asked why he did it, he simply said he was "trolling" and thought it would be funny.

He told police he posted the message while he was in the car with his mother on the way home from his program review meeting.

No firearms were found at his house.