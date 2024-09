BALTIMORE COUNTY — A 15-year-old Lansdowne student is in custody after allegedly making online threats towards the school.

Officers began to investigate this threat on social media around 6:30 a.m. They quickly learned of additional phone threats that were made as well.

After verifying who made the threats, police took the 15-year-old student into custody.

He's been charged with disruption to school activities and threat on school/staff/student.