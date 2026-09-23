Baltimore County Council extends data center development pause through December 2027

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County leaders voted Tuesday night to extend a moratorium on new data center development, pushing the pause on projects through December 31, 2027.

The move comes as county officials continue to study the potential impact of data centers.

“We should try to be the best here in Baltimore County, and I think this is the best move we can make at this time,” Councilman Izzy Patoka said.

Patoka, a co-sponsor of the bill, said community feedback has played a significant role in the decision.

“Young people, older people, people from different communities, people from different parties and most of the folks, almost all of the folks I've spoken to, do not support data centers being built in this county,” he said.

Taylor Epps Only we should decide about data centers sign

The council approved an initial moratorium earlier this year, preventing new data center development until January 2027. During that time, the Baltimore County Planning Board has been conducting a study of the issue. The report is expected to be released Oct. 1.

“This will give us additional time to review the planning board report as well as any action that comes out of the state legislature,” Councilman David Marks said.

Councilman Nino Mangione also voiced support for extending the pause, saying the county should move cautiously.

“Before we open more of this up to Baltimore County and development, I think it's crucial we get it right, and if more time is what it may take, then that's what I'm going to do,” Mangione said.

Councilman Marks initially proposed an amendment that would have included battery storage facilities in the moratorium. However, after discussion, Marks withdrew the amendment, with plans to introduce the issue as separate legislation.

Before the final vote, every member of the County Council signed on as a co-sponsor of the measure.

“What we're doing here is pressing the pause button, and we're holding it down until Dec. 31 of 2027,” Patoka said.