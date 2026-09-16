4th annual Pins for a Purpose fundraiser in Timonium helps Special Olympics athletes keep bowling

TIMONIUM, Md. — The sound of crashing pins filled Lucky Strike in Timonium Tuesday night for the 4th annual Pins with a Purpose.

The event helps raise money to ensure athletes can continue bowling year-round at no cost, while also creating opportunities for community members and employees from Janney Montgomery Scott to connect with the athletes they support.

"I love bowling because I'm so good," Special Olympian Lisa Kessler said with a laugh. "I'm so competitive. I got golds, I got silvers, bronze, throughout my Special Olympics career."

While the athletes typically bowl together every Saturday, Tuesday's event paired them with employees from the wealth management company for a night of friendly competition and fundraising.

"Pins for a Purpose is a really great benefit we do each year to help the Special Olympics athletes bowl for free all year long," said Lindsey Williams, a Janney employee.

The fundraiser offers more than financial support. Organizers say it creates meaningful connections between athletes and community members.

"It's not just making a donation and pulling a check out of your checkbook," said Bob Steinke, Regional Director with Janney Montgomery Scott. "By connecting with the communities and having some fun and building camaraderie, extending ourselves outside of our comfort zone and making a difference is what community engagement is all about."

Taylor Epps Bob Steinke, Sr. VP. and Regional Director at Janney

Throughout the evening, athletes shared tips and celebrated strikes and spares with their teammates, creating an atmosphere of encouragement and inclusion.

"The smiles, just to watch them, it's cool," said Denise, the head coach for these athletes. "It gives them a sense of purpose. It shows that they can do the sport like anyone else. A lot of times they'll actually become more confident."

In addition to raising money for the program, participants competed for custom-made trophies that have become one of the event's most anticipated traditions.

Taylor Epps Lindsey Williams with the Vanilla Ice pin trophy

Williams, who works at Janney and is also an artist, began creating the trophies years ago. This year's collection featured a 1990s music theme, including designs inspired by Kurt Cobain, Vanilla Ice and Madonna.

"I created the trophies the first time, and they've kind of just spiraled from there," Williams said.

The trophies have become so popular that Williams now launched her own Etsy shop to sell similar items.

"All of the hard work has paid off," she said. "It's great when you're able to see an athlete win a trophy. It's just a great time, and I'm glad I'm part of it."

Organizers say every dollar raised from the event helps ensure Special Olympics athletes can continue participating in the sport they love while building confidence, friendships and lifelong memories.

Those interested in supporting the Pins for a Purpose fundraiser can donate through the end of the month by clicking here.