Baltimore man sentenced to 20 years for murder of off-duty sheriff's deputy

BALTIMORE — Jewel Crowder, 41, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday for the deadly shooting of Howard County sheriff's deputy Ryan Demby.

It all began on September 29, 2023, at Wayward Bar on South Charles Street just after midnight.

Witnesses at the scene said an argument broke out between other patrons at the bar and they were asked to leave.

RELATED: Off-duty sheriff's deputy shot to death following bar fight in Federal Hill

According to police, the fight continued outside, and that's when Demby was shot.

Demby was off-duty at the time and had only been with the force for less than a year.

Crowder was arrested that same day and was charged with first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Police arrest man in connection to death of sheriff's deputy Ryan Demby

In June 2024, he was found guilty of manslaughter but not guilty of first- and second-degree murder.

He initially faced a maximum sentence of 35 years, mandatory five without parole.

READ: Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of off-duty sheriff's deputy