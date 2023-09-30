Watch Now
Police arrest man in connection to the death of Sheriff's deputy Ryan Demby

Posted at 2:04 PM, Sep 30, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of Howard County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Demby.

Police have charged 40-year-old Jewel Crowder of Baltimore with first-degree murder.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Friday in the 1100 block of South Charles Street. According to police, the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two parties at a local bar.

According to witnesses, some of those individuals were forced to leave by security.

Police say that Demby, who had only served as a deputy for less than a year, was present when the argument broke out.

According to police, at some point during the altercation, shots were fired. In a statement, Councilman Eric Costello says that Demby was shot four times in the torso. Demby was off duty at the time of the shooting.

As of right now, it is unclear what Demby's involvement was leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Baltimore Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

