Man found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of off-duty sheriff's deputy

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man was found guilty of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Howard County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Demby.

Jewel Crowder, 41, was also found guilty of the use of a firearm in a crime of violence and reckless endangerment.

A jury found him not guilty on first and second-degree murder.

This all stems from an incident that happened back in September 2023.

The shooting happened just after midnight outside of Wayward Bar in Federal Hill.

A fight broke out between two people at the bar and they were asked to leave. Police say the fight continued outside, and then Demby, who had only served as a deputy for less than a year, was shot.

Demby was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Crowder faces a maximum of 35 years, mandatory five without parole.