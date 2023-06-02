Baltimore high school student sentenced to 65 years for murder of police captain's husband

BALTIMORE — A high school student was sentenced to 65 years behind bars for murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police captain.

In February a City jury convicted Sahiou Kargbo, 19, for the January 2022 shooting death of James Blue 3rd.

Although Kargbo was acquitted of first-degree murder, he was found guilty of second-degree.

According to charging documents Kargbo had attended class at Mervo right before the killing.

Police said Kargbo was seen in surveillance footage fleeing the crime scene in a white Hyundai Tucson.

The stolen getaway car was found abandoned one day later on Cliftmont Avenue.

Prior to Blue's murder, Kargbo was already wanted for a robbery in Baltimore County.

Police planned to execute a search and seizure warrant at his home on the day of the shooting, but a scheduling conflict pushed back the date.

One day following Blue's death, detectives moved in and arrested Kargbo. Inside his home investigators found two guns, one which was used to kill Blue.

“Today's sentence sends a clear and resounding message that in Baltimore, we value each and every life in our city and take it seriously when we lose a life to inconceivable violence," said City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "My thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Blue's family as they navigate the grieving process of losing their loved one. I hope that the justice delivered today offers some measure of closure for them and the community."