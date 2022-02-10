City teen was already wanted by police when he allegedly murdered a man

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City teenager was already wanted by police when he allegedly shot and killed a man on January 25.

Back on December 28, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Sahiou Kargbo, charging him with several gun crimes.

According to sources, Baltimore Police inexplicably never made an attempt to serve the warrant.

Kargbo caught the attention of law enforcement again on January 6, 2022, this time in Baltimore County.

Someone had committed an armed robbery at a Wendy's in Parkville.

County robbery detectives soon laid their sights on Kargbo, suspecting he may have been the culprit.

On January 21, a Baltimore County judge approved a search and seizure warrant to be executed at Kargbo's home on Northwick Road in the City.

Baltimore County Police then enlisted the help of the City Police SWAT team to accompany them on the search.

Due to scheduling differences, the earliest day the two agencies could come together to serve the warrant was January 25.

But then the City's SWAT team requested that date be delayed and changed to the 26th, because they were scheduled to be off on the 25th.

During that one day gap, police say Kargbo attended school at Mervo before leaving and fatally shooting James Blue on Walker Avenue that afternoon.

A day after the murder police finally searched Kargbo's home and found two guns, one which was apparently used in Blue's murder.

Police were also able to serve him with the unrelated city warrant that had been outstanding for over a month, and charge him with the January 6 armed robbery at Wendy's.

Blue's wife is an active Baltimore Police Lieutenant. It remains unclear as to why Kargbo murdered him, but police do not believe he was targeted.