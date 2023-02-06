Baltimore high school student found guilty in murder of police captain's husband

A high school student has been convicted of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police captain.

On Monday a City jury found Sahiou Kargbo, 19, guilty in the January 2022 shooting death of James Blue 3rd.

According to charging documents Kargbo had attended class at Mervo right before committing the murder.

Police said Kargbo was seen in surveillance footage fleeing the crime scene in a white Hyundai Tucson. The stolen getaway car was found abandoned one day later on Cliftmont Avenue.

Prior to Blue's murder, Kargbo had already been wanted for a robbery in Baltimore County.

Police had planned to execute a search and seizure warrant at his home on the day of the shooting, but a scheduling conflict pushed back the date.

One day following Blue's death, detectives moved in and arrested Kargbo. Inside his home investigators found two guns, one which was used to kill Blue.

Kargbo was acquitted of first-degree murder but found guilty of second-degree.

“While justice has prevailed with today’s outcome, there is still much grief and pain as the City reflects on the tragic loss of Mr. James Blue III," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "My continued prayers are with BPD Captain Lekeshia Blue and her family as they continue to process the death of their loved one who was renovating a home - investing in our city with his own two hands - when Mr. Kargbo senselessly took his life."

Sentencing has been scheduled for June.