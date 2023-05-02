Baltimore has paid over $22.1 million to settle 39 lawsuits against former BPD GTTF officers

BALTIMORE — The actions of the Baltimore Police Department's now defunct Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF) continues to cost the City millions of dollars.

Since 2020 the City has settled 39 lawsuits worth over $22.1 million against former members and officers linked to the group.

Instead of enforcing the law and curbing violent crime on the streets of Baltimore as assigned, the GTTF went rogue operating a racketeering, robbery, extortion and overtime scheme.

The disgraced force was made up of now federally convicted felons Wayne Jenkins, Momodu Gondo, Jemell Rayam, Daniel Hersl, Marcus Taylor, Maurice Ward and Evodio Hendrix.

Other former Baltimore Police members were caught up in the scandal as well including Thomas Allers, Keith Gladstone, Ivo Louvado, Victor Rivera, Carmine Vignola and Robert Hankard, all of which have either pleaded guilty or been convicted at trial.

To keep track of all the money handed out to alleged GTTF victims, the Baltimore City Comptroller on Tuesday launched an online settlement tracker.

It aims to serve as both a current and historical reference for GTTF related settlements.

In 2020 the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled Baltimore City is still liable for damages or settlements stemming from lawsuits against GTTF officers.

Thus far none of the 47 officers named in the lawsuits have been legally required to reimburse the City. A majority of those listed in the tracker were never criminally charged, and are eligible to receive full pensions.

Some are former high ranking officials including commissioners that predate most revelations about the GTTF.

“The GTTF scandal has wreaked havoc to the public’s trust of the City, as well as our bottom line.” said City Comptroller Bill Henry said. “While the legal cases continue to play out, this new tool will memorialize the staggering financial impact. The money from these settlement payouts could have been used to help our City’s residents, our businesses and our social infrastructure.”

Most recently the City's Board of Estimates approved a $6 million settlement with the family of a man who was killed in a crash during a police chase involving GTTF members.

Five more GTTF-related lawsuits remain in various stages of litigation, with the City motioning for dismissal in each.

In some cases those efforts have succeeded, including last March when a judge ruled the statute of limitations passed for a man who accused officers of planting evidence on him.

Besides money, the GTTF scandal also led tohundreds of criminal cases being tossed many of which resulted in civil suits to be filed.