Board of Estimates to consider $525k settlement in lawsuit involving former BPD GTTF detectives

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, Baltimore City's Board of Estimates will vote on whether to approve a $525,000 settlement stemming from a lawsuit against two former police detectives convicted in the Gun Trace Task Force scandal.

In August 2014, Robert Johnson said he was the passenger in a car that was stopped by then detectives Momodu Gondo and Jemell Rayam.

The two apparently found a gun on Johnson leading to him pleading guilty and spending four years in jail.

In 2017, both officers pled guilty to federal RICO violations, prompting Johnson to petition a court to withdraw his guilty plea and overturn his conviction. That request was ultimately granted.

Two years later he filed a federal lawsuit alleging that Gondo and Rayam planted the gun on him.

In April 2020, Maryland's high court turned down the city's argument in a case that GTTF officers were acting outside the scope of their employment when they committed their crimes.

