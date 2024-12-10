Baltimore County to renovate many playgrounds in 2025

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Dozens of rundown Baltimore County playgrounds are getting spruced up - including some popular sites like Timonium's Meadowood Park and White Marsh's Honeygo Regional Park.

County Councilman David Marks noted the Council just approved $3 million for seven playgrounds in the northeast party of the county, mostly in White Marsh and Perry Hall.

That's just a small part of the 33 sites scheduled for replacement in 2025.

Gregory Wallace, a county spokesperson, said:

The Department of Recreation and Parks is working on a multi-year playground replacement project in parks throughout Baltimore County. Sites are prioritized based on equipment condition. Thirty-three sites are scheduled for replacement in calendar year 2025.

The playground sites are in various stages of completion. Some of the designs shown on the county's website are tentative.

A number of county playgrounds have extensive peeling paint or rusty surfaces, worn-down or weakened decking surfaces, and broken or grimy features, like clouded-over "bubble panels."

Baltimore City has also been working to replace a number of its playgrounds, with state-of-the-art equipment and, often, rubber-type flooring.

RELATED | Officials unveil the new Council President Mary Pat Clarke Playground

RELATED | Cecil Community Park, a space for community bonding and learning

RELATED | Baltimore County leaders unveil site for new park in Sparrows Point