Officials unveil the new Council President Mary Pat Clarke Playground

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott, along with Recs and Parks, and city and state officials, revealed the new name for what used to be known as Lake Montebello Playground.

The playground will now be known as the Council President Mary Pat Clarke Playground.

“My administration is committed to working with our communities to usher in a new era for recreation in Baltimore – one that is equipped with high-quality, state-of-the-art spaces and services that benefit the overall well-being of our residents,” said Mayor Scott. “As part of our ongoing investments into recreation spaces all across Baltimore, the former Lake Montebello Playground has been newly renovated for young people in the surrounding communities to enjoy and renamed in honor of forever-Council President Mary Pat Clarke.”

Clarke served Baltimore as a councilperson for 32 years, including eight as the City of Baltimore's first council president.

She grew up in Delaware but made Baltimore her home.

In 2020, she announced she would not be seeking election.

"I am forever grateful for Baltimore City and all it has meant to me personally. As a person, it is such a gift to be here for me and such a wonderful place to call home," Clarke said.

The city plans to upgrade 23 playgrounds by the end of 2024, 20 of those playgrounds will be upgraded using ARPA funding.

Mary's park will be located in Northeast Baltimore.