Cecil Community Park, a space for community bonding and learning

BALTIMORE — Parks & People is celebrating 40 years of enhancing communities in Baltimore.

The organization cut the ribbon on Cecil Community Park Thursday afternoon.

Located at Cecil Elementary School, the freshly revamped 1.5-acre green space includes a new playground, outdoor classroom, and garden beds.

In the big picture, the park serves as a wonderful third place for community engagement, learning, and recreation.

Funding for the space was made possible through a collaborative effort by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the France-Merrick Foundation, the Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs, and the Maryland Department of Housing.