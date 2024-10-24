Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cecil Community Park, a space for community bonding and learning

Cecil community park
WMAR
Cecil community park
Posted

BALTIMORE — Parks & People is celebrating 40 years of enhancing communities in Baltimore.

The organization cut the ribbon on Cecil Community Park Thursday afternoon.

Located at Cecil Elementary School, the freshly revamped 1.5-acre green space includes a new playground, outdoor classroom, and garden beds.

In the big picture, the park serves as a wonderful third place for community engagement, learning, and recreation.

Funding for the space was made possible through a collaborative effort by the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the France-Merrick Foundation, the Baltimore City Mayor's Office of Recovery Programs, and the Maryland Department of Housing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices