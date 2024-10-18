Baltimore County leaders unveil site for new park in Sparrows Point

A new park will be making its way to Sparrows Point.

On Friday, WMAR got a sneak peek at the progress being made.

Tradepoint Atlantic donated a 21-acre Waterview park site and a brand new park is going on that space.

The park will include a recreation building, an imagination playground, and some enhancements to the waterfront.

"Also paying honor to the history of this part of the town. We're going to remember the steel paint that used to be here. We're working with the state to have some part of the Key Bridge [to] reside here, and so also just remembering the history, but also the future. So, we're excited," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

This is the first new park in Baltimore County in 6 years.

The park is expected to be completed in January.