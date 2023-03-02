Baltimore County residents voice concerns about crime at town hall meeting

BALTIMORE COUNTY — It was an overflow crowd at Towson High School as Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski held a town hall meeting about the upcoming budget.

There were lines of people wanting to talk. Many people voiced their concerns about what's going on in the community and what they'd like to see funded.

With two minutes on the clock, lines formed to the back of the room.

One topic of concern was funding the county police.

"Violent crimes of the past three to four weeks are anomaly, but they are so disturbing,” said Michelle Trice, who lives in Towson.

Trice took to the mic expressing concerns over the recent acts of violence that have happened in just a short time in Towson. She asked for more funding for police as she said she is scared to go out in the community.

"It's very upsetting, I’ve thought about my children, their opportunities to have jobs downtown, my opportunities to walk with friends to gather with friends on the street. I feel unnerved by that,” said Trice.

Another Towson resident, James Dyson, also stepped up to give thanks to police for their protection. He also requested more money go toward helping the police in this district.

"Unfortunately, we had a couple incidents in Towson which is very very unusual and everybody's jumping on board saying police didn't do this police didn't do that, well they can't be everywhere at every minute of everyday. I was asking that they add additional money in for the police department for training for budget," said Dyson.

Olszewski said a key part of the budget is public safety and that funding for public safety has increased by $28 million over the past two years for Baltimore County.

He said when it comes to the recent acts in Towson, he is working with the community, chamber and businesses to ensure extra security is in place.

"If you commit a crime you're going to be found arrested and held accountable, but we want to make sure we step up partner with the community and do everything we can to make sure people both are safe and feel safe here in Towson and across the county,” said Olszewski.

Another big topic was people expressing concern over is the Baltimore County Public Schools teacher funding, echoing the same message heard Tuesday night, that teachers need a higher pay to keep them in Baltimore County.