TOWSON, Md. — Detectives are investigating a sexual assault and robbery that reportedly took place Thursday night in Towson.

Baltimore County Police say an armed suspect first approached the victims as they were walking near the intersection of Alleghany Avenue and W. Joppa Road.

The suspect then allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted the victims. Police released no other information about the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime is asked to call 410-887-2361.