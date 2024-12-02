Baltimore County Fire Department launches new safety tool

PIKESVILLE — The Baltimore County Fire Department now has a new resource aimed at improving safety.

The department now has a On-Duty Safety Officer that will be stationed in Pikesville.

The officer will be using the Safety 6 car when they respond to calls.

The new car is equipped with mobile laptops and gas meters.

The Safety Officer's primary role will be to look out for anything dangerous while the firefighters are on the scene of an emergency.

"When we go on the scene of an emergency, we tend to get tunnel vision because we see the emergency in front of us and we are there to help the citizens. The safety officer's role is to sit back and be the eyes for the bigger scene to see what potential safety hazards are out there for our members," said Joseph Devito, Bureau Chief of Safety for the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Four lieutenants will be assigned to Safety 6 24/7.