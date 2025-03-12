Baltimore CEO named to Inc.'s top 500 female founders of 2025

BALTIMORE — In 2019, Brittny Bagley took a gamble, quit her job and dove full-time into entrepreneurship.

Now, six years later, she is the CEO of a seven-figure business and the only Black-owned luxury event rental companies in Baltimore.

Bagley has been named toInc.'s female founders 500 list for 2025.

Inc. is the leading media brand for entrepreneurs and business leaders in the U.S.

She joins a long list of names including Rihanna, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Shonda Rhimes.

But six years ago, her life was much different.

"I started as a teenage mom, and you know through life's challenges I got divorced, I had [to] face homelessness, I have seen the worst of life," says Bagley.

She was able to change her life by starting her business B.Luxein 2019.

"I started this business, no mentor. I had no person in the entire event industry, especially on the rental side that could guide me," says Bagley.

Before things got good, she faced the challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ended up helping her business.

"People were tired of staying in the house, and they found an excuse, any excuse, to celebrate," she says.

The interest in her event decor gained popularity.

"Where to spread like wildfire and it went from maybe doing three to four clients a month, to doing 12 clients in a day," says Bagley.

Bagley says when she found out she was an honoree among 500 other entrepreneurs in the nation she says she couldn't believe it.

"I don't even know if it really hit me yet, because with every accolade that I get, every honor, it is so well received. You know, I'm so grateful for it but I'm also thinking about the next best thing," she says.

Bagley says she wants everyone to know that no matter where you are in life, you can create success for yourself.

"It doesn't matter where you start because your journey is your journey, trust the process, and just know that as long as you have faith and you believe in God, then he will definitely make sure that you come out where you need to be," she says.

Bagley's business B.Luxe is also celebrating six years at the end of March.