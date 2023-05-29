'B-more This Summer' events kick off Memorial Day weekend

BALTIMORE — Memorial Day weekend was the start of the city-wide youth curfew.

Alongside the curfew is a program, B-More This Summer, created just for the youth to have activities to do in the summer, helping to keep them off the streets.

"I love the fact that it's even a thought to have something going on to get kids off the street due to the fact that it's so many killings going on and these parents are losing their babies left and right, so to have something like this going on to bring everybody together as a community as a family, I think it's beautiful personally," said parent Gary Rich.

The event on Sunday included food, games, live music and dancing, free haircuts, and school supplies for all of the youth who attended.

Mayor Scott says it was important for them to speak directly with the youth to find out what they wanted their summer to look like.

"We had 300 young people involved in what they wanted to see this summer, and this is evident: this is what they want to see; this is what they want to be involved in. We're so happy for their participation, but most importantly that they want to involved and engaged in a safe way," said Scott.

Many parents say they are happy this program is taking place, and they are hopeful this, along with the curfew, will begin to make change in Baltimore.

"I'm all for any idea to save everyone, not just the kids but all people, so if this is the start, I would like to see where it leads and how it's going to turn out," said Rich.

"This is what we envisioned, families, young people, everybody being out here engaged in a great way in a positive way, and this is what we're seeing, and it's still early, and we know more young people are going to come, and this is just the beginning of B-More This Summer," said Scott.

For other events the youth want to participate in, things like midnight basketball, swimming, art, and more, the city is also encouraging anyone interested to volunteer.

