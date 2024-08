BALTIMORE — Baltimore City recorded 25 homicides and 27 non-fatal shootings inJuly 2024.

Since September 2020, WMAR-2 News has tracked daily murders and shootings each month in the city.

Here is August 2024:

8/1 - 3:19am: A man was shot and killed in the 900 block of E. Patapsco Avenue.

8/1 - 1:10am: A 29-year-old man was shot in the 1300 block of N. Luzerne Avenue. He's expected to survive.