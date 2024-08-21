Police-involved gunfire reported in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say shots were fired in Cherry Hill on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Spelman Road.

Police are describing the incident as a 'police-involved discharging.'

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

BPD is on scene of a police-involved discharging in the 2700 block of Spelman Rd. More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/95KFrtsc0M — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) August 21, 2024

