Police-involved gunfire reported in Cherry Hill

Baltimore City Police Department
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say shots were fired in Cherry Hill on Wednesday.

The shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Spelman Road.

Police are describing the incident as a 'police-involved discharging.'

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

