Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Attacker confesses to deadly assault on 74-year-old walking dog in Fells Point

Dave Philpot
Philpot Family
Dave Philpot with his wife Mary Margaret
Dave Philpot
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — It was just a regular Saturday afternoon for David Philpot.

The 74-year-old was out taking his dog, Chip, for a daily walk around their Fells Point neighborhood.

Tragically, it would be David's last walk.

Just before 3pm David was approached by a man, who reportedly asked for some money.

After David said he had none, the man violently pushed him to the ground.

David was left with a broken hip along with several contusions and lacerations to the body.

Before passing away at a local hospital, David got to speak with his wife Mary Margaret.

"He doesn’t call me when I’m working. So I’m like, ‘uh-oh, something’s wrong,'" she recalled in an exclusive interview with WMAR-2 News. "He said the man took his legs by the ankles and bent his legs over his head. What kind of person does that?"

RELATED: Wife of 74-year-old manslaughter victim recalls Saturday's tragedy in Fells Point

The entire incident was caught on camera by a local business.

Thanks to a tip from a witness, investigators identified the suspect as Timothy Carl Clinedinst Jr.

He was arrested the next day on North Point Boulevard in Baltimore County.

Charging documents say Clinedinst confessed to the attack, admitting to being the person seen on camera assaulting David.

The Medical Examiner's Office ultimately ruled David's death a homicide.

"The victim's prior health issues were exacerbated by the assault which led to his death," police wrote in charging documents.

According to Mary Margaret, David had pulmonary hypertension.

"The last words that he said were, I can't breathe, I can't breathe. I'm gonna pass out.," Mary Margaret told us. "I just want everyone to know this man did a horrible thing to a wonderful person."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices