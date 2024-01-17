Watch Now
Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate

The year 2023 ended with 263 lives lost to murder in Baltimore City. For families and our community, these victims are more than just a number. In 2024 we vow to show the faces of those killed in our city.

Noah Gibson.jpg Noah Gibson, 16, was shot to death on Jan. 2 in the unit block of Gorman Avenue.Photo by: WMAR Antoine Johnson.jpg Antoine Johnson, 31, died after being shot on Jan. 4 in the unit block of N. Eutaw Street.Photo by: WMAR Deon Beasley.jpg Photo by: WMAR Jazmyn Reed.jpg Jazmyn Reed, 30, was shot to death inside a car on Jan. 14 on I-83.Photo by: WMAR Dominic Wynn.jpg Dominic Wynn, 39, was shot and killed on Jan. 15 in the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue.Photo by: WMAR

