Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate
The year 2023 ended with 263 lives lost to murder in Baltimore City. For families and our community, these victims are more than just a number. In 2024 we vow to show the faces of those killed in our city.
Noah Gibson, 16, was shot to death on Jan. 2 in the unit block of Gorman Avenue.Photo by: WMAR Antoine Johnson, 31, died after being shot on Jan. 4 in the unit block of N. Eutaw Street.Photo by: WMAR Photo by: WMAR Jazmyn Reed, 30, was shot to death inside a car on Jan. 14 on I-83.Photo by: WMAR Dominic Wynn, 39, was shot and killed on Jan. 15 in the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue.Photo by: WMAR