Faces of Baltimore City's murder rate

Noah Gibson, 16, was shot to death on Jan. 2 in the unit block of Gorman Avenue. WMAR

Antoine Johnson, 31, died after being shot on Jan. 4 in the unit block of N. Eutaw Street. WMAR

Jazmyn Reed, 30, was shot to death inside a car on Jan. 14 on I-83. WMAR

Dominic Wynn, 39, was shot and killed on Jan. 15 in the 2800 block of Mayfield Avenue. WMAR

