Arrest made in the shooting death of T-Mobile store worker

Baltimore police
Posted at 7:00 PM, May 04, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they've arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting death of a Canton T-Mobile store worker.

The suspect, Arthur McCaden, was arrested in the 5200 block of St. Charles Street without incident.

McCaden has been charged with first-degree murder.

On April 23, Fabian Sanchez Gonzalez, 23, was shot was while working in the T-Mobile store in the 2500 block of Boston Street.

He was shot as a result of a robbery gone bad. He died two days later from his injuries.

His family has since set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses.

