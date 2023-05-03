Fabian Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez, T-Mobile store worker shot during robbery dies

BALTIMORE — The Canton T-Mobile store worker who was shot during a robbery on Sunday has died. Now his family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral expenses.

No arrests have been made as police are still searching for the two suspects wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

Fabian Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez was 23-years-old when he was shot in Sunday's attack. His family has raised more than $17,000 to pay for his funeral.

Baltimore police say two men entered the T-Mobile store on Boston Street in Canton to steal cell phones and cash. Fabian was shot in the process.

The men robbed customers inside the store and then took off. They also robbed a family of their loved one. Fabian was taken to a hospital after the shooting on Sunday but he died the next day.

On the family's GoFundMe page, Fabian's brother Carlos said "he cared so much and was always peaceful. He would work and come back home relax and play games. His goal was to get his family forward. He was selfless and would spend all his money on us and even go some days without eating because he made sure his family was maintained first.”

The post further stated “he cared and he showed it in his way. He was full of life and he always smiled and joked around with us and kept us filled with joy. He was the definition of being a brother, a son, and a friend. He had a big heart, a heart of gold.”

The Sanchez-Gonzalez family is seeking to raise $20,000 to help pay for Fabian's funeral. Meanwhile, people who live, work, or shop in the area are worried about their own safety.

Robert Dion who works in shopping center said “I feel for the next couple of weeks, it’s going to be fresh in everyone’s mind and we’re going to take some extra precautions and definitely keep a lookout.”

While police are still looking for those two suspects in the deadly shooting, they have yet to release a description of the suspects or surveillance video to the public.

Fabian Alberto Sanchez Gonzalez GoFundMe page

