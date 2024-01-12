Arrest made in connection to murder of 81-year-old Baltimore County man

BALTIMORE COUNTY — A man has been arrested in connection to the murder of 81-year-old Jaward Hannah.

Tavon Smith, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder and firearm related offenses.

This all stems from an incident that happened on November 10, 2023.

Baltimore County officers responded to the 3400 block of Kelox Road in reference to an unresponsive person.

Police say when they arrived they found Hannah, who had suffered trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Smith is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.