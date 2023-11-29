$2,000 reward offered for information in connection to murder of 81-year-old man

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — It's been almost three weeks since 81-year-old Jaward Hannah was found murdered and police are still seeking a suspect.

On November 10, Hannah was found inside a residence in the 3400 block of Kelox Road suffering from trauma to the upper body, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Described as a very active man at 81 years old, neighbors say Jaward Hannah was always busy working on his house, his classic car and even their properties if they needed the help, and then his life was cut short.

“My daughter told me, ‘Dad, there’s like a lot of police cars outside’ and somebody at the door, and that’s when we found out,” a neighbor told us who did not want to be identified by name with a killer on the loose, “We were told he was like handcuffed. You know what I’m saying? I mean it’s a sad day. He doesn’t trouble nobody."

A $2,000 reward has been offered for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Baltimore County Police

If you have any information, which could help police, you can call 410-307-2020.