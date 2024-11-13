Community unites against Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project at heated information session

HUNT VALLEY — Tensions flared on Wednesday night as representatives from the Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) hosted an information session regarding the controversial Maryland Piedmont Reliability Project (MPRP).

The packed room at the Embassy Suites was filled with local farmers, small business owners, and concerned citizens who voiced their strong opposition to the proposed project.

Community members are demanding that PSEG halt plans for a 70-mile transmission line, measuring 150 feet wide, set to traverse through Baltimore, Carroll, and Frederick Counties.

The common refrain among attendees was a resounding “no” to the project, citing concerns over the potential impact on their land and livelihoods.

“I’ve operated a family farm that’s been in our family for five generations,” said Jeff Sprinkle of Carroll County. “This project would threaten our home and the homes of eight other families on our land.

Sprinkle wasn’t alone in his concerns. Kim Duvall, whose husband built their home from scratch, also attended to seek answers and demand accountability from project officials.

“We need solutions that benefit both the environment and consumers,” she insisted. “But an extension cord through my backyard is not a viable option.”

Another farmer, Weida Stoecker, expressed similar fears. "Our farm has been in the family since 1890. The proposed power lines would disrupt our year-round crop production, jeopardizing our ability to sustain our business,” she explained.

The project aims to ease grid congestion, as Maryland currently imports about 40 percent of its energy needs. Jason Kalwa, a PSEG official, defended the plan, emphasizing Maryland’s reliance on a regional grid that connects states with differing energy production and consumption capabilities.

However, community members remained skeptical. They criticized assessments made by PJM, who were absent from the meeting but previously suggested that the chosen route would minimize impacts on residences. “Where we live is not only about houses; it's about our heritage,” one participant lamented regarding potential eminent domain issues.

Attendees were not only advocating for their homes but also seeking a transparent dialogue with PSEG. Many called for alternatives that could balance energy needs with the preservation of local communities and economies.

This meeting marks the first of three information sessions scheduled for this week, with PSEG emphasizing that they are still in the preliminary stages of planning and have yet to file for any permits.

The company aims to initiate the project by June 2027, but local opposition is steadfast, making it clear that many are unwilling to accept the transmission lines without further consideration of their concerns.

As the evening concluded, the sentiment in the room was unmistakable: the fight to protect their homes, farms, and way of life was far from over.