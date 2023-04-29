Anticipation builds for 2023 Ravens after draft, Lamar deal

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The fans waited for months on end.

But for the folks who sell Ravens jerseys, and those who buy them, there is good news: Number 8 is staying.

Despite a long back-and-forth with Ravens ownership, Lamar Jackson is still a Raven, on a record-setting deal worth as much as a reported $260 million dollars.

"I just can’t imagine him playing for any other team," said Geri Durham, manager at Baltimore Sports and Novelty in Owings Mills.

Durham is the manager of the small business in Owings Mills, about 15 minutes away from the team’s training facility.

Durham says the excitement about next season is already noticeable.

"Already sold a couple of jerseys today," Durham added. "People have been waiting to find out what’s going to happen. Everybody’s relieved."

It took months to get to Jackson's mega-deal, and it felt about that long. But the move is the centerpiece of an offseason that keeps the Ravens on track to compete.

And the fans know it.

"It’s like yesterday was a holiday," said Sam Von Hagen, a Ravens fan. "Everything came together at once, we got Lamar, we got Zay Flowers."

And for fans who doubted whether the team should pay him - Durham says just watch him.

"I guarantee you, when he gets on that field and starts playing like Lamar, they’re going to be happy he got paid and he’s a Baltimore Raven," said Durham.