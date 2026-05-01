Another measles case hits Maryland, fourth in three weeks

Another confirmed case of measles has hit Maryland, the fourth confirmed case in the state in three weeks.

The Maryland Department of Health was made aware of the confirmed case on April 24.

Officials say a Washington, D.C. resident visited Maryland while infectious.

Three previous cases have been reported in Maryland, with one confirmed case on April 12 and two others on April 19.

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According to officials, there is no known connection between this case and the other previously reported cases.

Anyone who may have visited the New Hampshire Business Center at 6495 New Hampshire Avenue in Hyattsville, Maryland, may have been exposed.

Early symptoms of measles, which is considered a highly contagious disease, include a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes.

It can remain airborne for two hours after an infected person leaves the area and can be spread through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces.

About one to four days after the early symptoms appear, a red rash develops on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

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Symptoms usually develop 10 to 14 days after exposure but can appear as soon as seven days or as long as 21 days after exposure.

A person with measles is contagious beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

The department recommends residents check their vaccination status.

Immunization records can be requested online.

The measles vaccine is generally recommended at 12–15 months of age for the first dose and 4–6 years old for the second dose.

In Maryland, there were three cases of measles in 2025, one each in 2024 and 2023, and none from 2020-2022.