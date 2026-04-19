The Maryland Department of Health is trying to track down anyone potentially exposed to local measles case

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore metro resident who recently traveled abroad has the measles virus, marking Maryland's first case of 2026.

Now, the Maryland Department of Health is trying to track down anyone who may have been exposed.

Upon return to the U.S. on April 12, the infected individual reportedly went through BWI Airport's international customs inspection station.

Afterwards, they went to the international baggage claim area on the airport's lower level. This was all from 7:50 and 10:30pm.

Then on April 14, between 5 and 8pm, they sought treatment at FastMed Urgent Care located at 2827 Smith Avenue in Baltimore.

They returned to FastMed on April 17, between 12 and 3:30pm, before heading to Sinai Hospital's emergency waiting room and pediatric emergency department from 3:30 to 7:10pm.

Anyone visiting these locations during the aforementioned dates and times could've been exposed.

Maryland health officials describe measles as "a highly contagious disease that is spread easily through the air when an infectious person breaths, coughs, or sneezes."

It can remain airborne for two hours after a person infected leaves the area, and can be spread by direct contact or touching infected surfaces.

Early symptoms include a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit; runny nose; cough; and red, watery eyes.

"Usually, one to four days after the early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body," the Maryland Health Department says. "Symptoms typically develop 10 to 14 days after exposure but can develop as soon as seven days and as long as 21 days after exposure. A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins."

The department also recommends residents to check whether they've been vaccinated for measles.

"If you have received two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, or were born before 1957, you are generally considered protected," says the Health Department.

To check your immunization status, records can be requested online.

Measles vaccines are generally recommended at 12–15 months of age for the first dose and the second dose at 4–6 years old.

Here in Maryland there were three cases of measles in 2025, one in 2024, one in 2023, and none from 2020-2022.