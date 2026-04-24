Maryland reports two new measles cases in Baltimore metro area

The Maryland Department of Health has reported two cases of measles in residents of the Baltimore metro area who recently traveled out of state.

Health officials say the source of exposure is not definitively known, but they are working to identify those who may have come into contact with the individuals.

According to officials, there is no known connection between these cases and an international travel-associated case reported by the Department of Health on April 19.

RELATED: The Maryland Department of Health is trying to track down anyone potentially exposed to local measles case

Officials say anyone who visited the following locations in Maryland during the listed dates and hours may have been exposed:

• Giant Foods Pasadena (4315 Mountain Rd., Pasadena) on April 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Bean Rush Cafe (1121A Annapolis St., Annapolis) on April 14, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• The building located at 2062 Generals Highway, Annapolis on April 15, 2026, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

• Whole Foods Annapolis (200 Harker Pl., Ste. 100, Annapolis) on April 15, 2026, from 3:30 to 6:15 p.m.

• The building located at 181 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis on April 20, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m.

• Arnold Professional Building (1521 Ritchie Highway, Arnold) on April 15, 2026, from 1 to 3:40 p.m.

• Arnold Professional Center (1509 Ritchie Highway, Arnold) on April 16, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and/or on April 20, 2026, from 10:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Oakwood Professional Building (7845 Oakwood Rd., Glen Burnie) on April 14, 2026, from 4 to 7:15 p.m., and/or on April 15, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and/or on April 20, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Baltimore Washington Medical Center Emergency Department (301 Hospital Dr., Glen Burnie) on April 20, 2026, from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Patient First Pasadena (8105 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena) on April 21, 2026, from 11:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early symptoms of measles, which is considered a highly contagious disease, include a fever of more than 101 degrees Fahrenheit, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes.

It can remain airborne for two hours after an infected person leaves the area and can be spread through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces.

About one to four days after the early symptoms appear, a red rash develops on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

Symptoms usually develop 10 to 14 days after exposure but can appear as soon as seven days or as long as 21 days after exposure.

A person with measles is contagious beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins.

The department recommends residents check their vaccination status.

Immunization records can be requested online.

The measles vaccine is generally recommended at 12–15 months of age for the first dose and 4–6 years old for the second dose.

In Maryland, there were three cases of measles in 2025, one each in 2024 and 2023, and none from 2020-2022.