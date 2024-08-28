Annual watch dog report claims to have uncovered $17 million in City government waste, savings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming is out with her office's annual report for 2024.

The city's watch dog says it fielded 827 complaints uncovering nearly $17 million in government waste and/or savings.

Of those complaints, 33 led to investigative reports being issued.

The Inspector General says 30 investigations are still active with 10 more pending.

Cumming leads a team of 18 with an operating budget of $2,295,109, equating to just .05 percent of the City’s $4.3 billion annual budget.

The office is charged with investigating a wide range of alleged government misconduct including, but not limited to, fraud, bribery, theft, extortion, public corruption, waste of public funds, mismanagement, self-dealing, and nepotism.

Since the Inspector General is not an accredited law enforcement agency, they do not have the power to arrest based off their findings. Normally their work administrative based, leading to referrals which can at times lead to criminal charges.

