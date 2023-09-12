Watch Dog says Housing Authority of Baltimore City owes nearly $8 million in unpaid water bills

BALTIMORE — According to a new inspector general's report, the Housing Authority of Baltimore City is nearly $8 million behind on its water bill.

The City's watch dog launched an investigation last October after an anonymous tip indicated the Housing Authority stopped paying for water at four of their properties.

Initially the complaint suggested the balance owed had surpassed $1.5 million, but turns out that number once reached $16 million.

The four properties in question are located at 100 N. Broadway, 1415 Orleans Street, 533 Dolphin Street, and 1601 E. Pratt Street.

While the inspector general could not confirm whether payments ever stopped, they determined the Housing Authority was only making partial payments.

The reason for that they claim was an "insufficient explanation from DPW of the fluctuating outstanding balance."

Baltimore's Department of Public Works (DPW) is the city agency responsible for billing and collecting water payments.

The inspector general found DPW had only one employee handling all consolidated water billing for the City’s master accounts.

While DPW acknowledged their billing operation was temporarily interrupted in the past due to a Ransomware attack and COVID-19, they placed blame on the Housing Authority.

To prevent similar issues in the future, DPW plans by the end of the year to hire eight to ten new employees to handle accounts and collections efforts.

As of May 2023, the Inspector General notes there were 186,350 delinquent water bill accounts throughout the entire City totaling $319,195,078.684.

Click here to read the full report.