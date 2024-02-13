DPW supervisor faces disciplinary action for allegedly falsifying overtime hours

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City Department of Public Works supervisor is facing disciplinary action for allegedly filling out overtime hours he didn't work.

The revelations were made in a newly released inspector general's (IG) report.

According to the investigation, violations occurred between May and October 2022.

The unnamed supervisor reportedly left work at least an hour early on 51 separate occasions while still on the clock.

Each time the supervisor's hours were wrongly logged as "call-back OT," which is only to be used if and when an employee is called back into work at the end of their shift.

This was not the case in this scenario, investigators say.

The supervisor denied the allegations despite a review of entry and exit swipes from the facility suggesting otherwise.

He did admit to going to church twice while working, but insisted it was during his lunch break.

Employees working under the supervisor also accused him of not following agecny rules when granting others overtime hours.

In response to the report, human resources launched their own investigation ultimately substantiating the IG's findings.

DPW did not specify what discipline the supervisor would receive.

The full report can be read here.