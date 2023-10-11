Report: Thousands in City worker's compensation checks stolen in the mail

BALTIMORE — Someone stole and cashed three separate workers compensation checks written out by Baltimore City, according to a new inspector general's report released Wednesday.

The checks were supposed to go to law firm between December 2021 and February 2022, but they never showed up.

When the firm notified the City, they claimed the payments were sent.

Turns out during the mailing process, someone stole the checks and deposited them into their personal online banking account.

Through subpoenaed bank statements, the inspector general was able to identify the alleged thief but did not release their name due to a pending criminal investigation.

No evidence was found linking the suspect to the City.

Together the stolen checks amounted to $8,548.49.

To read the full report, click here.