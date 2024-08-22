Annapolis Ten Mile run is happening this weekend!

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Thousands of people are expected to in Annapolis this weekend for the 49th Annapolis Ten Mile Run.

The run is on Sunday, but people get into town early for the race and for the Race Expo on Saturday.

For Sunday morning, expect rolling road closures as racers make their way through Annapolis.

The race starts at 7 Sunday morning at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Traffic heads up for this weekend in Annapolis from Kristy Breslin. Annapolis 10 Miler Traffic

Runners will go through Historic Downtown, and head to King George Street to the Naval Academy Bridge. Once runners reach Anne Arundel County, they’ll take Homewood Road to Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, then circle back to Governor Ritchie Highway. Runners will return back across the bridge and down Taylor Ave. to end the race back at the Stadium.

Rolling road closures along the route are expected to end by 9:30 a.m.

Here's a map of the course:

Courtesy: City of Annapolis

Starting Sundy at 6am there will be no parking on Randall Street until the road is reopened by the Annapolis Police Department. If you park there, your car will be towed.

Parking on roads along the route, with the exception of Randall St., will not be affected. Parking along Main St. and King George St. will not be impacted. Sidewalk closures are not planned.

There will be a traffic detour in and out of downtown via Rowe Boulevard, around the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

Police will be stationed at the Rowe intersections to direct traffic and runners.

