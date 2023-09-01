Anderson .Paak to headline Artscape after Kelly Rowland cancels

BALTIMORE — Singer Kelly Rowland announced she's dropping out of Artscape due to production issues.

This news comes three weeks before the festival.

Anderson .Paak is set to perform in her place according to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts (BOPA).

.Paak, also known as DJ Pee.Wee, is a Grammy award winning artist.

He's known to be very diverse as he's a singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer and drummer.

"Our celebration of the hundreds of local, regional, and national artists is not slowing down. The addition of DJ Pee.Wee (Anderson .Paak) is poised to make Artscape's return a festival like none other. He is sure to bring his incredible energy and talent to the lineup, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the Artscape stage," Todd Yuhanick, interim executive director of BOPA.

Rowland isn't the only artist to cancel coming to Baltimore recently.

Singer, songwriter H.E.R. canceled her performance at the Charm City Live music festivalone week before she was scheduled to perform.

Artscape is making its return after a three year hiatus.

Other headliners will include Angelo Moore of Fishbone performing with his band Dr. Madd Vibe and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will headline on the last day.

It will remain in the area of Bolton Hill and Mount Royal, however, it will also expand across North Avenue into the Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

