Kelly Rowland to headline Artscape 2023

BALTIMORE — After a three year hiatus, Artscape will make its return at the end of September.

Now that we know that the festival is back......who is performing?

On Monday Mayor Brandon Scott answered that very question announcing that Kelly Rowland will headline this year's festivities.

Other headliners will include Angelo Moore of Fishbone performing with his band Dr. Madd Vibe and guitarist Nile Rodgers & CHIC

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will headline on the last day.

“Artscape is one of Baltimore’s most iconic events, and its return this year is a marker of how our city is bouncing back after the pandemic,” said Mayor Scott. “Baltimore is a town full to the brim with incredible artists and a rich history supporting our arts community. There is simply no better way to showcase their talent and their importance to our city than through Artscape. I cannot wait to welcome the incredible lineup of artists, performers, and vendors and the thousands of Baltimoreans and visitors who will get to enjoy this experience.”

The festival will remain in the area of Bolton Hill and Mount Royal, however, it will also expand across North Avenue into the Station North Arts & Entertainment District.

Some new highlights are coming to Artscape this year as well:

Project Artscape : A captivating runway experience that will shine a spotlight on local emerging and professional designers, bringing their fashions to center stage.



Public Art Projects : An outdoor photo gallery featuring the work of Erin Douglas, founder of the Black Burner Project and Contemporary Artist, Derrick Adams and intriguing mural installations by Jaz Erenberg will grace the corridor along Charles Street, providing visually compelling works that promise to leave a lasting impression.



B_23: Artscape’s new signature indoor exhibition, featuring the work of the best artists based in Baltimore City and the surrounding region.

America's largest free arts festival will begin on Friday, September 22 and will run through Sunday, September 24.

To learn more about the festival this year, click here.