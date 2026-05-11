Amigos Mexican Grill loses permit, ordered to close following Cinco de Mayo violence

LAUREL, Md. — The City of Laurel has revoked the Use and Occupancy Permit for a restaurant that was the site of a violent pair of incidents on Cinco de Mayo.

That night five people were injured following a stabbing and shooting stemming from altercations at Amigos Mexican Grill.

Laurel officials later launched a review of the establishment's permits, determining that Amigos "misrepresented" its security plan and intended use of the restaurant.

They're also accused of misleading the Prince George’s County Board of License Commissioners, although no specific details were revealed as to what led the City to make such a determination.

Amigos was ordered to close for at least 30 days effective Friday, May 8.

“The safety of our residents, visitors, and businesses remains our highest priority,” said Mayor Keith R. Sydnor. “The City of Laurel will continue working with our public safety and regulatory partners to ensure accountability and compliance with all City requirements.”