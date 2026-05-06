Two unrelated incidents during Cinco de Mayo celebration injure 5 in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — Five people were injured following a shooting and a stabbing during a Cinco de Mayo celebration at Amigos Mexican Grill in Laurel.

One of the incidents involved a domestic-related stabbing. Detectives identified and charged Shon Cook Jr., 26, in connection with the stabbing.

Two people were hospitalized as a result of the stabbing. This incident was unrelated to the shooting, police say.

The second incident involved a shooting that happened in front of the Longhorn Steakhouse that same evening.

Police say three people sustained gunshot wounds and are being treated at local hospitals.

After reviewing footage of the area, police are asking for help identifying the man in the photos below.

Laurel Police Department

Laurel Police Department

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 301‑498‑0092.