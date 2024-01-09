Activists demand more transgender rights amid murder of Bel Air woman

BEL AIR, Md. — A routine food delivery turned into a deadly shooting of a transgender woman last month.

READ MORE: Vigil remembers woman killed in Bel Air shooting

Now activists demand more transgender rights from the county.

A rally was held on on Monday by Maryland Safe Haven outside the Harford County Circuit Court clerks office in Bel Air.

READ MORE: Man charged with killing transgender woman following argument in Harford County

Activists demanded the county change how it defines and handles hate crimes.

They say police are not investigating Lewis' murder as a hate crime and releasing Lewis' shooter, Brian Delen, without bail sets a dangerous precedent.

"Harford County, you are showing up and showing people that it's okay to harm us transgender people, letting the person out on their own recognizance," said Iya Dammons. "That's something really big and major. He is at home, getting heat, while Megan is in a box somewhere as we're fighting injustice in our own backyard, Harford County."

According to police, Delen has a valid wear and carry permit for his gun.

READ: Bel Air shooting victim described as ‘uplifting,’ supporter of trans community

He was charged with second degree murder, his preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 25.

The Harford County State's Attorney released a statement saying in part that police are still investigating all evidence to determine what additional charges are appropriate.