Three yellow lab puppies found abandoned in Havre De Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A potentially very sad story ends happily in Havre De Grace.

On Wednesday Harford County Animal Control got a tip about some puppies abandoned in the woods on Country Club Road.

Lo and behold, officers discovered three yellow labs left alone.

Good news is the furry trio appeared in good health.

The four legged fellas are estimated to be five-months old.

Harford County Sheriff's Office/Animal Control Facebook

Right now the Humane Society of Harford County is getting them checked and vaccinated.

We're told they could be up for adoption early as next week.

To get a head start on the application process, click here.

