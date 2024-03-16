A ‘Hooley’ to remember: Annapolis St. Patrick's party benefits community, nonprofits

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Ever heard of a 'Hooley'?

It's a big party, and dozens rang in St. Patrick's Day weekend with one in Annapolis on Friday night.

Folks who strolled the rocky road to City Dock and popped on in saw a sea of green; green lights and green garb welcomed guests in the state capital.

A friend from the Emerald Isle told John O'Leary, the event's organizer, what to call it.

"I said, 'What do I call this thing? I want to throw this party.' He goes, you've got to call it a hooley. He's from Ireland - call it a hooley. And that's an Irish word for a party." O'Leary recalled.

Not just a party - a hooley. A domed one, free from the light Friday rain in Annapolis.

And it raises green for good causes.

"It's a fundraiser for not only the rest of the weekend, particularly the parade, which has gotten more and more expensive over time, but also for a number of nonprofits, including Warrior Events. Warrior Events is a nonprofit I founded 15 years ago to support wounded veterans. It has since grown into supporting first responders and Gold Star families as well," O'Leary added.

Planning it, O'Leary explained, takes a lot of patience, a lot of energy, and a lot of help. And it's well worth it; tickets were sold to other counties and other countries.

This hooley sold out in August of last year.

"Brings a lot of people in, lot of people have a good time," said Jeff Smith, an attendee Friday. "Hopefully, they stay around for the weekend and enjoy the whole event."

The fun isn't over in Annapolis; the "Shamrock the Dock" event is Saturday at City Dock, featuring over a dozen bands.

The city's St. Patrick's Day Parade is at 1 pm this Sunday.