WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police need the public's help finding a suspect in connection to the death of 81-year-old Jaward Hannah.

On November 10, Hannah was discovered by police in the 3400 block of Kelox Road in Woodlawn.

According to the police, he was unresponsive, suffering from trauma to the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to contact homicide detectives at 410-307-2020.