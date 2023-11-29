17 dirt bikes and ATVs seized from house in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man has been arrested after 17 dirt bikes and ATVs were collected from a house in East Baltimore.

On Nov. 21, around 11:35 a.m., BPD's Eastern District Neighborhood Coordinating Unit executed a search and seizure warrant at a house in the 1600 block of Luzerne Avenue.

Kevin Lenard Bridgeforth, 44, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle, theft and several other violations.

Not only were the vehicles collected, but multiple firearms and ammunition were collected as well.

Since Jan. 1, officers have seized 186 illegal dirt bikes in Baltimore.

If you know of anyone who is illegally riding and/or storing dirt bikes in Baltimore City, contact the Dirt Bike Tip Line at 443-902-4474.