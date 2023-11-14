Over a dozen dirt bikes and ATVs seized from Northwest Baltimore business

BALTIMORE, MD — A Baltimore business owner is facing charges after Baltimore City Police seized 15 ATVs and dirt bikes from a Northwest Baltimore business.

November 13th, just after 10:30am, BPD's Mobile Metro Unit, executed a search and seizure warrant at a business in the 5300 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Officers had done surveillance on the business. They were able to obtain a warrant and collected 15 dirt bikes, ATVs and other evidence.

This isn't the first time police have been at this location. In June of 2023, the Mobile Metro Unit executed a search warrant at this location. At that time, they seized 33 dirt bikes.

Charges are pending against the owner of the business and the investigation is ongoing.

Since the start of 2023 Baltimore City Police Officers have seized 168 illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Baltimore City.

If you know of anyone who is illegally riding and/or storing dirt bikes in Baltimore City, contact the Dirt Bike Tip Line at 443-902-4474.

