Maryland to switch contractors for next phase of Key Bridge rebuild

BALTIMORE, Md. — The company that the state contracted with for Phase 1 of the Key Bridge rebuild will not stay on for Phase 2, which includes construction.

"Since the rebuild began, Governor Moore has been abundantly clear that the Key Bridge must be built as safely, quickly and as cost efficiently as possible," MDTA put out in a statement on Tuesday. "It became clear through negotiations that Kiewit's proposal for Phase 2 construction is unacceptable, far exceeding the state's independent cost estimates."

Last fall, the cost estimate for rebuilding the Key Bridge went from under $2 billion to more than $5 billion, prompting the U.S. Transportation Secretary, Sean Duffy, to write a letter to Governor Wes Moore about the spending.

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“We proved what urgency looks like in Phase 1 of the rebuild. We moved with speed and efficiency, clearing the channel to the Port of Baltimore in 11 weeks when some experts said it would take 11 months," said Moore. “As we prepare to enter Phase 2 of construction, our team approached negotiations with our contractor with clear eyes and firm imperatives. But after weeks of engagement, it became evident that the contractor's proposed price and timeline for moving forward was unreasonably high and therefore unacceptable."

The Governor directed MDTA to start a new procurement process for Phase 2.

"The Trump Administration is always working to secure the best possible team for hardworking American taxpayers,” said Duffy. “It’s my job to ensure the American people’s tax dollars are used efficiently and that major projects are completed on time and on budget. We’re putting taxpayers and their priorities first.”

“Let me be absolutely clear: work will not stop, we will not slow down, and we will secure the right partners to complete this mission," Moore added. "The Francis Scott Key Bridge will be rebuilt safely, quickly, and cost efficiently – no exceptions.”

Kiewit Infrastructure gave us the following response to the news: